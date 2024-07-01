Swerve Strickland Defeats Will Ospreay, Retains AEW World Title At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay gave it everything he had, but Swerve Strickland retained the AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Strickland defeated Ospreay to retain his title after delivering two House Calls and a Big Pressure at Sunday’s PPV. Don Callis got involved late in the match when the ref went down and handed Ospreay a screwdriver, but Prince Nana shoved Callis down. Ospreay nearly nailed Nana with the screwdriver but stopped, then entered the ring where Strickland hit the finishing sequence.

Strickland has been AEW World Champion for 71 days, having won it from Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty.

