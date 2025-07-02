Syuri’s Final Match Before STARDOM Hiatus Set For This Weekend

Syuri will compete in her final match before her hiatus from STARDOM this coming weekend. As previously reported, Syuri is set to teake a break from the promotion to heal up from a number of nagging injuries. STARDOM announced on Tuesday that she will be in action at their July 6th show in Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall.

Syuri will face Ranna Yagami, her protege, in a singles match that was requested by Syuri herself.