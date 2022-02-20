wrestling / News
Tag Match Announced For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
February 20, 2022
We have a tag team match set for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling following No Surrender. Last night’s show saw Ace Austin and Madman Fulton find Jake Something and Trey Miguel after Something win a four-way match to earn the #1 contendership to Miguel’s X-Division Championship. Austin said that Jake get lucky, with Miguel then challenging Austin to face himself and Something on this week’s show.
Austin then found “Speedball’ Mike Bailey and asked him to be his partner in the match. Bailey ultimately accepted, making the match official. It’s the sole match set for the show thus far, which airs Thursday on AXS TV.
