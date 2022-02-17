wrestling / News
Tag Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
February 16, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced a tag team match, Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho going face to face and more for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The following matches and segments were announced on tonight’s show for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:
* Tag Team Battle Royale For Spot In AEW Revolution Tag Title Match: Competitors TBD
* House of Black vs. Penta El Zero Meido & PAC
* Chris Jericho & Eddie Kingston face-to-face confrontation
#HouseOfBlack answers @PENTAELZEROM's message with a little knock at the door… from history.
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tbsnetwork 🧨 pic.twitter.com/eJdxHKSidX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Cody Rhodes Likely Rejoining Company
- Brock Lesnar Reflects On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002: ‘It Was Probably The Right Decision’
- Backstage Update on Remaining Length of Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract
- Brock Lesnar Wants Young WWE Talent To ‘Figure Out How To Put Asses In Seats & Not Worry About Your Next High Spot’