Tag Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a tag team match, Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho going face to face and more for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The following matches and segments were announced on tonight’s show for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:

* Tag Team Battle Royale For Spot In AEW Revolution Tag Title Match: Competitors TBD

* House of Black vs. Penta El Zero Meido & PAC

* Chris Jericho & Eddie Kingston face-to-face confrontation