Tag Team Action And More Set For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. They include:

* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

* Dante Chen vs. Tavion Heights

* Wendy Choo vs. Kelani Jordan

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up will feature Edris Enofé and Malik Blade soaring into battle against the hard-hitting tandem of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, Dante Chen colliding with Tavion Heights, and Wendy Choo taking on newcomer Kelani Jordan.

Two of the most successful Superstars in NXT Level Up history and winners of 11 straight tag team matches on WWE’s newest brand, Enofé and Blade will need to be on point against two of their toughest foes.

Nima and Lucien, who lost to Blade and Enofé last August, have come a long way since then and will be hungry for redemption.

Plus, The Gatekeeper of NXT will boast an experience advantage when he’s matched up with Heights, a former Olympian still in his rookie year with WWE.

Chen took down Boa in his most recent appearance on NXT Level Up, while Heights came up just short against Xyon Quinn.

Choo teamed with Valentina Feroz last month to defeat Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend on WWE’s newest brand and will now clash with the debuting Jordan, who has an impressive acrobatic and gymnastics background.

