Taya Valkyrie Helps Deonna Purrazzo Pick Up Win On AEW Collision

July 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Deonna Purrazzo Taya Valkyrie AEW Collision 7-20-24 Image Credit: AEW

Deonna Purrazzo found a new ally in Taya Valkyrie, who helped her pick up a win on AEW Collision. Saturday night’s show saw Purrazzo battle her rival Thunder Rosa in a Lumberjack Match, getting the win after Valkyrie gave Purrazzo a turnbuckle post that she was able to use to get the win.

Purrazzo has had Rosa’s number as of late, beating her in a singles match and a No DQ match in recent weeks through less-than-honorable means.

