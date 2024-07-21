wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie Helps Deonna Purrazzo Pick Up Win On AEW Collision
Deonna Purrazzo found a new ally in Taya Valkyrie, who helped her pick up a win on AEW Collision. Saturday night’s show saw Purrazzo battle her rival Thunder Rosa in a Lumberjack Match, getting the win after Valkyrie gave Purrazzo a turnbuckle post that she was able to use to get the win.
Purrazzo has had Rosa’s number as of late, beating her in a singles match and a No DQ match in recent weeks through less-than-honorable means.
