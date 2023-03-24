Taya Valkyrie Written Off TV On Impact Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie was officially written off Impact Wrestling this week, as she found herself yanked into a coffin on the show. Valkyrie, who made her AEW debut on last week’s Dynamite, was written off when she found a casket while chasing after Jessicka following an argument. Jessicka opened the casket but Vakyrie slammed it shut, saying she didn’t want Jessicka to look at it. A hand then came out of the casket and yanked Valkyrie inside.

Valkyrie posted to Instagram after the segment, writing: