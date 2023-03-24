wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie Written Off TV On Impact Wrestling
Taya Valkyrie was officially written off Impact Wrestling this week, as she found herself yanked into a coffin on the show. Valkyrie, who made her AEW debut on last week’s Dynamite, was written off when she found a casket while chasing after Jessicka following an argument. Jessicka opened the casket but Vakyrie slammed it shut, saying she didn’t want Jessicka to look at it. A hand then came out of the casket and yanked Valkyrie inside.
Valkyrie posted to Instagram after the segment, writing:
“Well, what can I say. To the men and women of @impactwrestling, you’ve been such an enormous part of life for the last 6 years. You’ve all had such a huge part in picking me up when I’m down, being my biggest cheerleaders and truly proving that sometimes, family is chosen. I love each and everyone of you. Thank you for welcoming me back, thank you for helping me rediscover myself when I was truly broken and allowing me to just be me. Death Dollz, our bond is one that can never be broken. The last year with you two has been a highlight of my career and I owe you both the world. It’s not goodbye, it’s just see you all down the road. -Kira”
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross Says Scarlett Knew They’d Be Back in WWE, Thinks Of Her Character As More Than a Manager
- Jeff Jarrett On TNA’s Backstage Atmosphere In 2003, Vince Russo’s Strengths & Weaknesses
- Missy Hyatt Says There Were Plans For Her To Go To WWE With Steve Austin & Brian Pillman
- Ric Flair Says He Sent a Message to Arn Anderson After Learning About the Passing of His Son