Ted DiBiase On If Dennis Rodman Enhanced the nWo, Weighs In On Worked Shoot Promos

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Dennis Rodman’s nWo stint, worked shoot promos and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WCW Spring Break at Club La Vela: “Well, I remember the location. And oh my gosh, it’s kind of like, the atmosphere was great. But I mean for wrestling, I don’t know. It didn’t suit me.”

On whether Dennis Rodman enhanced the nWo: “I don’t know how much it did for it. I mean, I think it was pretty good on its own. And of course, that was the biggest thing — the biggest angle in professional wrestling was not anything that WWF was doing or anything that WCW was doing. The biggest angle was the war between the two companies. That’s what kept everybody glued to the TV. Because they’re going, switching back and forth every week, watching the both of us… Decent guy, I guess. I didn’t spend a lot of time around him. But yeah, he was okay.”

On wrestlers mentioning a rival promotion on television: “Yeah, you know, it’s a war. So if you gotta go for it, go for it.”

On whether it’s a good thing to do worked shoot promos: “I don’t know. It’s kind of like, if you do that promo — you know, it depends on who’s listening. I guess the average fan, I don’t think would know the difference. Personally, I think — you know, business is business. Take care of business and keep your personal s**t out of it. I’ve never done anything like that in any of my interviews.”

