Teddy Hart Documentary Debuts On Peacock Tomorrow

Peacock will release their upcoming documentary about Teddy Hart, Dangerous Breed, tomorrow with three 60-minute episodes. They include the following:

Part 1: A Tail Tale: “Controversial wrestler Teddy Hart attempts to make a reality show that takes a dark turn.”

Part 2: The Nine Lives of Teddy Hart: “Teddy faces his legal troubles in Canada and meets aspiring wrestler Samantha Fiddler.”

Part 3: Cat and Mouse: “Samantha’s family is desperate for answers; Teddy finally sits down to answer Frederick’s questions.”

Here’s a synopsis: Canadian filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch spends 10 years trying to make a reality show about controversial independent wrestler and Persian cat breeder, Teddy Hart. After accumulating years of footage, Frederick is shocked when multiple women whom he has been filming alongside Teddy, describe disturbing accusations of sexual misconduct behind the scenes. As Teddy defends himself against growing allegations, his protege and ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler, goes missing. With Samantha’s family desperate for answers, Frederick reexamines the footage and seeks out the people closest to Samantha, leading to a dramatic current day confrontation with Teddy Hart.