Teddy Long Says John Laurinaitis Thought People Wouldn’t Buy A Solo Action Figure Of Him

Speaking recently with WrestleBinge, Hall of Famer Teddy Long explained why he never had a solo WWE action figure in his likeness. According to Long, he had a conversation with John Laurinaitis regarding the topic and was told no one would be interested in buying the product (via Wrestling Inc). Long’s figures had previously been included in multi-item packs prior but production had been halted by WWE. You can find a few highlights from Long and watch the full interview below.

On the conversation with Laurinaitis about the matter: “I remember going to him one time and I asked him [why I didn’t] have an action figure. He said to me that they had already talked to the consumers and the consumers said that they wouldn’t buy my doll.”

On how his previous comments might have contributed to the situation: “That was the time that I went to The Undertaker and I asked ‘Taker [if he] would go speak to Vince about what Laurinaitis just told me. Maybe that’s why I don’t have one.”