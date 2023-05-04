Teddy Long Shoots Down Notion Of WWE GM Return

Teddy Long is open to a WWE return, but he doesn’t plan to come back and be a GM again. The WWE Hall of Famer made appearances on the WWE Draft episodes of Raw and Smackdown, and he spoke with Inside the Ropes before the shows to shoot down speculation that he was making a return to the role he previously played on WWE TV. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On not returning as GM: “I’m not coming back to be a GM. I’m coming back to be a part of the draft or whatever else they want me to do.”

On not having plans to return full-time: “I’m not there to try and be full-time anymore, I really don’t want that. I just want to enjoy the rest of my life.”