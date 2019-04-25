wrestling / News

Various News: Terry Funk Out of Starrcast II Appearance, Gabriel Iglesias’ WrestleMania Express Video

April 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Terry Funk will not be appearing at Starrcast II as initially announced due to the passing of his wife. Conrad Thompson took to Twitter to notify that Funk, who was scheduled for an appearance at the event, has decided to pull out of the event as it’s a little too soon for him:

– WWE posted the following video of Gabriel Iglesias driving WWE Superstars to where they need to get during WrestleMania weekend:

