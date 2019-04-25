Various News: Terry Funk Out of Starrcast II Appearance, Gabriel Iglesias’ WrestleMania Express Video

– Terry Funk will not be appearing at Starrcast II as initially announced due to the passing of his wife. Conrad Thompson took to Twitter to notify that Funk, who was scheduled for an appearance at the event, has decided to pull out of the event as it’s a little too soon for him:

I just hung with Terry Funk. Unfortunately Mr. Funk will not be able to attend @StarrcastEvents. "It's a little too soon for me," he said. Prayers for Mr. Funk and his family as they continue to grieve their incredible loss. — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) April 25, 2019

– WWE posted the following video of Gabriel Iglesias driving WWE Superstars to where they need to get during WrestleMania weekend: