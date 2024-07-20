wrestling / News
Texas Death Match Added To ROH Death Before Dishonor
In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan announced a Texas Death Match between Leyla Hirsch and Diamante for ROH Death Before Dishonor. The event happens on July 26 at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, TX. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet
* Texas Death Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante
This Friday, 7/26#ROHDBD
Arlington, TXhttps://t.co/520ivBM0yA
Texas Death Match@DiamanteLAX vs @LegitLeyla
After Thursday's brutal Lights Out fight made the tally 1-1, the score between Diamanté/Leyla Hirsch will be settled at ROH Death Before Dishonor in a TEXAS DEATH MATCH pic.twitter.com/wm4ONwnHTL
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 20, 2024
