Texas Death Match Added To ROH Death Before Dishonor

July 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Death Before DIshonor Image Credit: ROH

In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan announced a Texas Death Match between Leyla Hirsch and Diamante for ROH Death Before Dishonor. The event happens on July 26 at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, TX. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet
* Texas Death Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante

