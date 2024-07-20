Texas Death Match Added To ROH Death Before Dishonor

In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan announced a Texas Death Match between Leyla Hirsch and Diamante for ROH Death Before Dishonor. The event happens on July 26 at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, TX. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata

* ROH Women’s World TV Championship: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet

* Texas Death Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante