– Tensions nearly boiled over, but The Bloodline came out victorious at WWE Backlash. The team of Solo Sikoa, Jimmy, and Jey Uso beat Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and their tag team partner, Matt Riddle, in their six-man tag team match.

Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso almost came to blows during the match. However, cooler heads were able to prevail. The finish came when Matt Riddle hit the Bro Derek on Jey Uso. However, Uso was not the legal man. Solo Sikoa then hit Riddle with the Samoan Spike, and as the legal man, scored the pinfall victory over Riddle. While The Bloodline was victorious, it looked like the tensions between Solo Sikoa and The Usos have not yet dissipated.

Highlights, clips, and images for Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. The Bloodline are available below. You can follow along with our live coverage of Backlash here.