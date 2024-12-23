The Godfather Recalls WWE Return That Was Cancelled Due to COVID

In the latest episode of his podcast Poddin’ Ain’t Easy (via Wrestling Inc), The Godfather spoke about plans for him to return to WWE around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the idea to be scrapped. He would have appeared as all three of his WWE characters: Kama, The Godfather and Papa Shango.

He said: “When COVID hit, I agreed to come out to that [Andrè The Giant Memorial Battle Royal] and that was going to be — I was going to come out as Kama, get eliminated, then I was gonna come back as Godfather, get eliminated, and then I was gonna … I don’t even remember what, I know that the last thing was Papa Shango and the lights were gonna go out and everybody, whoever was left, [laughs in character], and COVID hit and they didn’t do it. It was hard because they’re so PG and, when they see me, the audience wants to yell, ‘Where’s the Hoes?’ You might see me down at … once they go on Netflix I wouldn’t be [surprised]. I mean, I’m still under contract. I’m still under contract with them so I’m sure you might see me pop up.“