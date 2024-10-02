– During a recent Q&A session for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather discussed going to strip clubs to get girls to use as extras for his pimp gimmick on WWE programming. He reveals it got to a point where strip clubs would call WWE asking them to use their strippers as extras on the air. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On when he first started doing The Godfather gimmick: “When we first started it — Vince, WWE had nothing to really do with the creation of The Godfather, it was all me and my wife but mostly my wife. We were kind of practicing it, me and Bradshaw were doing it at the house shows. Vince heard about it when we got to TV and he’s like, exact words was, ‘Charles, I hear this might have some legs to it. So you think you can get me some girls?’ It was TV time already and I’m like, ‘Really, Vince? Me, get you some girls?’ [laughs] So, me and Taker and the Harris boys, we went to the strip club that we went to the night before and especially that Taker was with us, we got some girls, took them back and put them on TV.”

On how strip clubs would call WWE asking them to use their girls on TV: “After the first time we did it, the second day we got girls again and then after that, Bruce Pritchard did it, that was his job for a while. Bruce and a lot of guys had the job of getting the girls and they liked that job and then it got to the point where strip clubs or whatever would call WWE and say, ‘Hey, you’re gonna be in town, we would like to use our girls.’ I would get there, there’d always be four to six or seven girls and depending on how much time I had in my segment, that’s how how many girls [I had]. If you see me go out with a lot of girls, I was gonna be out there for a bit. If I walked out with just two girls, it was gonna be quick. Sometimes I would have to pick but everybody would get paid.”