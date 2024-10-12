The Godfather On Why Kamala Was Hard To Work With In The Ring

The Godfather named some of the easiest people to work with during his time in the ring, and noted Kamala was one of the hardest. The WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on the topic on his Poddin’ Ain’t Easy podcast, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On guys who were easy to work with: “Owen Hart, Shawn Michaels, Fit Finlay, Dave Taylor [were easy] — I mean, I can keep going on but Owen and Shawn were a night off.”

On having a difficult time working with Kamala: “Kamala was so much better at his gimmick than I was with mine, that I didn’t know what to do. When I got into it with Kamala, he would act like he was afraid of me because I’m a voodoo man… and I didn’t know how to react to it.”