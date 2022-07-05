The Last Match Wrestling Musical Announces Debut Concert, Double-Sided Single

The producers of the new wrestling-themed rock musical The Last Match have announced a concert in New York City and the first single from the project. The musical’s producers issued a press release on Monday (per PWInsider) announcing that music from the project’s concept album will debut at a concertn from The Cutting Room on July 11th.

The same date will also see the release of the first single, “30 Years” as performed by Ramin Karimloo. You can see the full announcement below:

“THE LAST MATCH” PRO WRESTLING ROCK MUSICAL PRODUCING TEAM ANNOUNCES DEBUT CONCERT AND RELEASE OF DOUBLE-SIDED SINGLE

The producing team of the groundbreaking new immersive Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical, “The Last Match”, will debut music from the show’s newly recorded concept album at a concert at legendary NYC music venue, The Cutting Room, on July 11, 2022.

The first single, 30 Years, performed by Ramin Karimloo, will also be released July 11.

The show, to be directed by Chad Austin of the Abingdon Theater Company, will feature performances by Sylvana Joyce and The Moment, Justin Sargent, Amber Ardolino, Alyssa Wray and Heather Jane Rolff, with special appearances by WWE Hall of Fame legend Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, ISPW stars: The Superstar Danny Morrison; Bull James; Vicious Vicki; TJ Epixx; AFA Jr.; Dominick Denaro ; ISPW Women’s Champion “The Gift of Gab” Gabby Ortiz; ISPW Tag Team Champions “Birds of the Sun”( Leo Sparrow and GKM) LSG; Rick Recon with Miss Deville ; Percival Payne; Tag Team “The Now”( Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus ) ; as well as Sirius FM host of “BUSTED OPEN” Dave LaGreca.

“The Last Match” full concept album will be released in August 2022, and will feature Iranian-born actor and international star, Ramin Karimloo (“Funny Girl”, “Les Miserables”, “Phantom of the Opera”) in the title role of Ben Vengeance, along with former WWE writer-turned-actor Phil Blechman, Amber Ardolino (“Hamilton”, “Rock of Ages”), Heather Jane Rolff (“Shrek the Musical”), Ryan Gregory Thurman (Papermill Playhouse), Sam Zeller (“Peter Pan”) and Sylvana Joyce (Sylvana Joyce & the Moment). The album is produced by Jeremiah James (“It Happened In Key West” The Musical), Janine Lee Papio (Think Big Picture Records), Tommy Fierro (80’s Wrestling Con, ISPW Wrestling) with Rachael Murray (“Broadway Bounty Hunter”) serving as Executive Producer.

“The Last Match” features Book and Lyrics by Jason Huza (“It Happened in Key West” The Musical); Book, Lyrics and Music by Sylvana Joyce and C.R. Smith (Sylvana Joyce & the Moment); and Book and Original concept by Jeremiah James and is produced by Rachael Murray, Jeremiah James, Tommy Fierro, Larissa Klinger, Dan Fenaughty, Phil Blechman and Marylou Rothfuss.

Billed as a pro wrestling event that happens to be an immersive Pro- Wrestling Rock Musical, “The Last Match” tells the story of Ben Vengeance – for years professional wrestling’s biggest star – on the night of his last match. With weight on his shoulders – his legacy, the future of the wrestling organization, and the prospects of a peaceful retirement with his wife, Jenny, a wrestling star in her own right – the evening promises to be anything but a quiet ride off into the sunset. “The Last Match”, just like the world of pro wrestling, is chock full of colorful, bombastic entertainment. Mixing theater, rock, and live wrestling, this isn’t your grandparent’s typical musical … unless your grandparents are total rockstars!

“The Last Match is fully immersive pro wrestling rock musical written by wrestling fans, for wrestling fans” -Jeremiah James

“This IS wrestling” – Mike Tivey, World Wrestling Flashbacks

“The Last Match” Release

Where: The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd Street, New York, NY

When: July 11, 2022

Doors: 6:00 pm

Show: 7:00 pm

Tickets: $20.00 + 2 drink minimum

Purchase Tickets- HERE

Producing Team: Rachael Murray, Jeremiah James.

For more information on “The Last Match” visit www.thelastmatchmusical.com