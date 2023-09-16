– WWE.com has announced that The New Day will face The Viking Raiders in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match on this Monday’s WWE Raw. You can see the full match announcement below:

New Day and Viking Raiders to go the distance in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match

The ongoing issue between The New Day and The Viking Raiders will reach a fever point as they collide in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.

The teams have clashed twice recently, with each getting a win, leaving the two squads on an even playing field.

Which tandem will go the distance in this incredible 2-out-of-3 Falls Match? Don’t miss Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!