The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match Set for WWE Raw
– WWE.com has announced that The New Day will face The Viking Raiders in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match on this Monday’s WWE Raw. You can see the full match announcement below:
New Day and Viking Raiders to go the distance in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match
The ongoing issue between The New Day and The Viking Raiders will reach a fever point as they collide in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.
The teams have clashed twice recently, with each getting a win, leaving the two squads on an even playing field.
Which tandem will go the distance in this incredible 2-out-of-3 Falls Match? Don’t miss Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!
Next week’s Raw is being held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Monday, September 18. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso
* Cody Rhodes vs. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio
* 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match: The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders
* Fallout from Nia Jax’s return