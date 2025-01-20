The People vs. GCW Results 1.19.25: New World Champion Crowned, More

The People vs. GCW took place on Sunday in the Hammerstein Ballroom, with the GCW World Championship changing hands and more. You can check out the full results from the New York City show, which aired on Triller TV+, below (per Fightful):

* Scramble Kick-Off Match: Manders def. Marcus Mathers, Fuego del Sol, Mr. Danger, Rich Swann & Blake Christian

* Kick-Off Rumble: PCO won, eliminating Shane Mercer last. He destroyed the TNA Digital Media Title with a sledgehammer afterward.

* GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale cut a promo, where he thanked the crowd for their support and said he was more proud of the success of tonight’s show because GCW overcame others who said they could not run the Hammerstein again.

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship & Extreme Championship Unification DLC Match: Matt Tremont def. Maki Itoh, Matthew Justice, John Wayne Murdoch, Brandon Kirk, Dr. Redacted, Drew Parker & Rina Yamashita

* <>GCW World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: EFFY def. Allie Katch via ref stoppage due to injury. Mance Warner attacked EFFY after the match to set up a match tonight.

* Amazing Red, Grim Reefer & Homicide def. Griffin McCoy, Kerry Morton & Tony Deppen

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Gahbage Daddies def. Violence Is Forever

* Steel Cage Match: Charles Mason def. Richard Holliday

* Sidney Akeem def. Hijo del Vikingo

* Los Desperados def. Little Guido, Super Crazy & Tajiri

* Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett def. Tom Pestock

* Megan Bayne def. Atticus Cogar after Sawyer Wreck used a Taser on Cogar

* Joey Janela def. Masato Tanaka

* Matt Cardona came down for his open challenge and said that he was the reason GCW was in the Hammerstein Ballroom. His challenge was answered by Tommy Invincible, who he defeated. After his win he was angry and called for the biggest and baddest, which saw Microman come out. He beat him and then demanded another match and Jimmy Lloyd, who had been by his side, took the challenge and defeated him.

* GCW World Championship Match: EFFY def. Mance Warner

