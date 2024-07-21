The Rascalz Defeat No Quarter Catch Crew at TNA Slammiversary

TNA (and WWE) battled WWE at Slammiversary tonight and it was the Rascalz who picked up the win over the No Quarter Catch Crew. The reunited Wes Lee, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz defeated NXT’s Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne and Tavion Heights at the event. Since reuniting, the team is 2-0, also defeating Gallus on last Tuesday’s episode of NXT.