wrestling / News

The Rascalz Defeat No Quarter Catch Crew at TNA Slammiversary

July 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rascalz TNA Slammiversary Image Credit: TNA

TNA (and WWE) battled WWE at Slammiversary tonight and it was the Rascalz who picked up the win over the No Quarter Catch Crew. The reunited Wes Lee, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz defeated NXT’s Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne and Tavion Heights at the event. Since reuniting, the team is 2-0, also defeating Gallus on last Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

TNA Slammiversary, Joseph Lee

