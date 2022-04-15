wrestling / News

The Rock Credits Harvey Wippleman With Coining the Word ‘Smackdown’

April 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Under Armour WWE The Rock Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: WWE

The Rock took a moment on social media Friday to give credit for coining the term “smackdown” to none other than Harvey Wippleman. The Great One posted to Twitter today to retweet a post from the WWE on FOX acocunt about the original Smackdown logo, noting that Wippleman came up with the term.

Rock wrote:

“Easy answer. C’mon @WWE.
The superstar who this show was named after.
The superstar responsible for “Smackdown” officially becoming a word in the
@MerriamWebster
dictionary.
And that superstar is…

Harvey Whippleman aka Downtown Bruno!

#ifyasmell”

