wrestling / News
The Rock Credits Harvey Wippleman With Coining the Word ‘Smackdown’
The Rock took a moment on social media Friday to give credit for coining the term “smackdown” to none other than Harvey Wippleman. The Great One posted to Twitter today to retweet a post from the WWE on FOX acocunt about the original Smackdown logo, noting that Wippleman came up with the term.
Rock wrote:
“Easy answer. C’mon @WWE.
The superstar who this show was named after.
The superstar responsible for “Smackdown” officially becoming a word in the
@MerriamWebster
dictionary.
And that superstar is…
Harvey Whippleman aka Downtown Bruno!
#ifyasmell”
Easy answer.
C’mon @WWE.
The superstar who this show was named after.
The superstar responsible for “Smackdown” officially becoming a word in the @MerriamWebster dictionary.
And that superstar is…
Harvey Whippleman aka Downtown Bruno! 😉👊🏾#ifyasmell https://t.co/olXCcDdUuj
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kaitlyn On Dealing With Body Dysmorphia Issues, Asking For WWE Release
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Kieran Culkin Wrestling The Miz in a Hotel Room
- Austin Theory Reveals Backstage Reaction to Steve Austin’s Stunner to Vince McMahon at WM 38
- Jim Ross On His Reaction To Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens At WWE WrestleMania 38, Vince McMahon’s Stunner