The Rock Pays Tribute to Jerry Jarrett In Instagram Post

February 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Titan Games Image Credit: NBC

The Rock took to social media to pay tribute to the late Jerry Jarrett on Thursday. As noted earlier this week, Jarrett passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday.

The Rock posted a video to his Instagram account sharing memories of Jarrett, which you can see below. He captioned the video:

RIP Jerry Jarret

You were good to my dad when he was having a hard time catching a break. I’ll never forget it.

You were also good to me when I had $7 bucks in my pocket. I’ll never forget it.

Thank you for taking care of my family.

Stay strong Jeff.
I understand the pain brother.
“Son’s of wrestlers”

What a life.
What an impact he had.
What a business he loved.

#jerryjarrett
#cwa #uswa #memphis”

