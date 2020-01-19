The Rock Thanks Fans for Support After Passing of His Father, Tells Them to Hug Their Loved Ones

– Former WWE Superstar, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, shared a new Instagram video today thanking the fans for their support after the recent loss of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson. You can check out his Instagram video below.

In the video, The Rock deeply thanked fans for showing their support to him through this tough time he’s currently going through and advised them to hug their loved ones. He revealed that he didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to his father before he died. He said, “As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I lost him just like that. Didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him. I would give anything right now to give him a big ole hug and a big ole kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you, I love you, and I respect you.”

Additionally, he confirmed an earlier report that Rocky Johnson passed away due to a blood clot that had developed in his leg. The blood clot then went up into his lung and then caused him to have a heart attack.

The Rock wrote in the caption, “Hard to express how deeply grateful I am for all your love, mana & support. My family and I thank you. Go hug your loved ones hard. I love you. DJ #ripsoulman”