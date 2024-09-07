The Undertaker Thinks Brothers Of Destruction Belong In WWE Hall Of Fame

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about whether the Brothers of Destruction should be in the WWE Hall of Fame and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether the Brothers of Destruction should be in the WWE Hall of Fame: “Yeah. I think there’s people with less resumes that are in the Hall of Fame. But we’re both in the Hall of Fame, so it’s not something I’m losing much sleep about. I don’t really want to give another speech. But to answer your question, yeah, I think the Brothers of Destruction belong in the Hall of Fame, but like again, I’m not going to lose much sleep. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I guarantee you my speech. If it happens, my speech won’t be nearly as long as it was when I went in on my own.”

On their reaction to the 2018 Crown Jewel match against DX: “Well one, we’re all pissed, right? Everybody’s pissed. Shawn [Michaels] is pissed because he came out of retirement, exactly. Paul’s [Leveuque] pissed. He tore his — because he had a Wrestlemania match that year, and he tears his pec. Glen [Jacobs] loses his mask. I lose my pride. And I’m already filming Last Ride, right? So I’ve got this now on that’s going to be part of the documentary.

“And I remember them coming at me like — because I had to go sit by myself for a minute to process what we had just done or didn’t do. And they’re coming up to me to get my thoughts on it, right? And I’m just like, ‘No, just leave me alone. I need a minute. Just leave me alone.’ I don’t think we ever got an interview. Yeah, it was awful, and everybody was apologizing for everybody else. And it was just a complete disaster and train wreck. And it was just another example of how difficult it becomes without reps.”

