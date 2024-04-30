The Undertaker Recalls Working With CM Punk, Says They Don’t Have Heat

The Undertaker denies there is heat between himself and CM Punk, and recently recalled working with Punk at WrestleMania. The two feuded a couple of times, most notably for a match at WrestleMania 29 where Punk was the last opponent the Dead Man defeated at WrestleMania before the Streak was broken at WrestleMania 30. Taker addressed rumors that there was heat between the two of them in a Patreon Q&A, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On rumors of heat with Punk: “The only thing that ever was ever done or said between me and Punk that might have been and this is just how stupid things are and how everything that ever happens gets out. This is the thing that frustrates me the most. So we had an initiative at one point where they wanted us, the wrestlers when, you know, [traveling] to dress a little bit nicer. They wanted us in business casual with a really relaxed [viewpoint] on the casual. I think we might have been in Europe. I’m not sure where we’re at, I want to say we were somewhere in Europe, and we were getting off the buses, and getting ready to go into the arena, and I just stopped him. Because he was, you know, he was dressing like Punk did back in the day, whatever it was. I was like, like, ‘Hey, man, none of us, like, having to dress like this, but I think you’re getting a little bit of heat with the boys. You just might want to think about dressing a little better.’ If I recall correctly, he says, ‘Well, what about Cena?’ I may have replied, ‘You’re not Cena.’ There’s nothing wrong with that.

On working with Punk in their feud to WrestleMania: “I guess, you know, he thought he should have been the main event when we worked [at WrestleMania] against somebody else, not against me. Then, when he works with me, I’m not sure if he thought that he should have went over, but I mean he’s got confidence in himself, so I don’t — working wise, I mean, perfect, and that’s all I care about. At the end of the day, you don’t have to like me. You don’t have to be best friends, but somehow or another, it all got blown out of proportion that like, ‘Undertaker hates CM Punk.’ No. I don’t I try not to give people the power of hate.”