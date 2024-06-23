– During a recent chat with former WWE Superstar Maven on Maven’s YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker looked back on his iconic Hell in a Cell match with Shawn Michaels at WWE Badd Blood in 1997. This marked the first Hell in a Cell match. According to The Undertaker, the first Hell in a Cell for his match with Michaels was built better than the one used for his match with Mick Foley that took place at WWE King of the Ring 1998. He said the following on Hell in a Cell (via Fightful):

“This cage was so much better built than the one that me and Mick worked. Yeah, and when Mick and I were just walking on top beforehand, you can hear the metal ties as our weight was — as we were stepping on them, you could hear them [flying off]. They were flying off and you can see, because our feet were just getting deeper and deeper.”

Shawn Michaels won the first Hell in a Cell match after Kane interfered, allowing Michaels to get the pinfall. The Undertaker beat Mick Foley, aka Mankind, at King of the Ring 1998.