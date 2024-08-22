The Undertaker Recalls Ricky Steamboat Coming Up With His Body Bag Gimmick

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about Ricky Steamboat coming up with the body bag gimmick for him, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Ricky Steamboat coming up with the body bag gimmick for him: “I got some really, really cool stuff through the years. Like Ricky Steamboat came up with the idea of the body bag, of taking the body bags out and putting my beaten, prone opponents in a body bag and carrying them out. He just came up to me and Ricky Steamboat, right? You’re going to listen… He goes, ‘Hey, have you ever think about doing this?’ and I was like, ‘That’s genius.’”

On who he got advice from during his career: “Guys like Arn Anderson. Not necessarily gimmick guys, obviously I’m a gimmick. I think I had a pretty good handle on the gimmick. But I always wanted to be more than the gimmick. I wanted to be a top wrestler as well as having this gimmick. And guys like Arn Anderson and Bret, guys like that, it would have been nice to have some of their feedback. Because they had a different insight on their approach. And they were such technicians. Those kind of guys.

“But everybody else, whatever. Not that there couldn’t have been some good critiques. Triple H occasionally would offer things up, and I always respected it because I felt like he had a really good eye — not only for what he was doing. Even when he was just a talent, he had a pretty good grasp, especially of the top guys, of what they were doing. So he’s always been in that role of knowledge and having an understanding. I think he had a pretty good understanding of what I was trying to do. So if he had something, he would share it and vice versa.”

