The Undertaker Won’t Be Only WWE Hall of Fame Induction This Year

As previously reported, Bully Ray suggested during an episode of Busted Open Radio that The Undertaker should be the only WWE Hall of Fame inductee this year. A new report from WrestleVotes suggests that the idea of the Undertaker being the only inductee was discussed, but ultimately WWE decided against it.

It was noted that more names will be announced for the event, possibly as soon as tomorrow.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony happens on April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. It will air live on Peacock after that evening’s Smackdown taping.