The Undisputed Era vs. The Kings of NXT Added To NXT Takeover: WarGames
WWE has announced a new match for NXT Takeover: WarGames, which will mark the show’s second WarGames match so far. The Undisputed Era will take on Pat McAfee’s Kings of NXT (Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, Pete Dunne). The event airs on the WWE Network on December 6. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WarGames Match: The Undisputed Era vs. The Kings of NXT
* WarGames Match: Team Shotzi Blackheart (partners TBD) vs. Team Candice LeRae (partners TBD)
.@RealKingRegal said "WARGAMES," so it's official. #UndisputedERA @AdamColePro @KORcombat @theBobbyFish & @roderickstrong will battle @PatMcAfeeShow @PeteDunneYxB @ONEYLORCAN & @strongstylebrit inside WARGAMES! #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT https://t.co/JWt7VDJEV0 pic.twitter.com/8jRFWOJrKI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 19, 2020
You can see William Regal making the announcement after the show went off the air below.
