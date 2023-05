WWE has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:

* The Usos vs. Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar

* Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes

* Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens come face-to-face with Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

* The Grayson Waller Effect with AJ Styles