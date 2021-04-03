wrestling / News

Thea Trinidad Had $1,300 Stolen From Her

April 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Zelina Vega WWE Thea Trinidad

In a post on Twitter, Thea Trinidad revealed that she had over a thousand dollars stolen from her recently. She blamed the Wise service for the missing money. Wise allows users in the US to send money to around eighty other countries.

She wrote: “So, @Wise allowed someone in Kenya to steal over $1300 from me……..

article topics :

Thea Trinidad, Joseph Lee

