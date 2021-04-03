wrestling / News
Thea Trinidad Had $1,300 Stolen From Her
April 3, 2021
In a post on Twitter, Thea Trinidad revealed that she had over a thousand dollars stolen from her recently. She blamed the Wise service for the missing money. Wise allows users in the US to send money to around eighty other countries.
She wrote: “So, @Wise allowed someone in Kenya to steal over $1300 from me……..”
So, @Wise allowed someone in Kenya to steal over $1300 from me……..
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) April 3, 2021
