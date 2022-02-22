This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The Varsity Blonds, Rohit Raju, and more are in action on this week’s AEW Dark, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and features the following:

* Fuego Del Sol vs. David Ali

* Skye Blue vs. Ruthie Jay

* Serpentico vs. Matt Sydal

* Varsity Blonds vs. Marcus Kross & Guillermo Rosas

* Ben Bishop vs. 10

* Rohit Raju, Karam, Sotheara Chhun, & Caleb Tennity vs. The Wingmen (JD Drake, Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth, & Peter Avalon)

* Nick Comoroto vs. Lamar Diggs