wrestling / News

This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

February 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact Image Credit: Image Wrestling

Lady Frost and Alisha Edwards do battle on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:

“Gia Miller and sidekick Josh Mathews are here BEFORE THE IMPACT with more Iceman Intel and a thrilling exclusive match between Lady Frost and Alisha Edwards.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Before the Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading