This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
Lady Frost and Alisha Edwards do battle on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:
“Gia Miller and sidekick Josh Mathews are here BEFORE THE IMPACT with more Iceman Intel and a thrilling exclusive match between Lady Frost and Alisha Edwards.”
