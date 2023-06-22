wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
June 22, 2023 | Posted by
Neveah battles Jody Threat on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which is described as follows:
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and Facebook. Jody Threat looks to continue her wave of momentum as she goes one-on-one with Nevaeh. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
More Trending Stories
- Note on Rumored Character Direction For Jack Perry
- Kurt Angle Thinks Batista Might Be Best Wrestler-Turned-Actor, Recalls Working With Ric Flair
- Eric Bischoff On His Issues With AEW’s Commentary, What They Could Do Better With Presentation
- Arn Anderson Recalls Bill Watts’ Edicts In WCW, Wrestling Being Down in Early ’90s