Three Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT
January 16, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has set three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced that the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will take place, along with the previously-announced match with Keith Lee defending the NXT North American Championship against Keith Lee.
The show takes place next Wednesday and airs live on USA Network.
We already want it to be next Wednesday. #WWENXT #DustyClassic pic.twitter.com/FVJoOZAnZO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 16, 2020
