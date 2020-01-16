wrestling / News

Three Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT

January 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 1-22-20

– WWE has set three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced that the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will take place, along with the previously-announced match with Keith Lee defending the NXT North American Championship against Keith Lee.

The show takes place next Wednesday and airs live on USA Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading