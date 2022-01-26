Three Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has set three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. Before the main event of tonight’s show, the following matches were announced for next week:

* Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong & Creeed Brothers) vs. Imperium

* Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* Bron Breakker & TBA vs. Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde)

While it is not confirmed, Tommaso Ciampa appeared at the end of the show to help Bron Breakker fend off Legado del Fantasma so it’s a safe bet he’ll be Breakker’s partner.

NXT airs next Tuesday on USA Network.