wrestling / News
Three Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
January 25, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has set three matches for next week’s episode of NXT. Before the main event of tonight’s show, the following matches were announced for next week:
* Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong & Creeed Brothers) vs. Imperium
* Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez
* Bron Breakker & TBA vs. Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde)
While it is not confirmed, Tommaso Ciampa appeared at the end of the show to help Bron Breakker fend off Legado del Fantasma so it’s a safe bet he’ll be Breakker’s partner.
NXT airs next Tuesday on USA Network.