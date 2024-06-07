Thunder Rosa Reflects On Lights Out Match With Britt Baker, Says They’re ‘Married By Blood’

Thunder Rosa recently looked back on her memorable Lights Out match with Britt Baker in 2021. Rosa and Baker competed in the “unsanctioned” match on the March 17th, 2021 episode of Dynamite, and Rosa spoke with Heal Squad about the impact that the match had on her career.

“The [match] that pretty much set everything off and changed the trajectory of my career was the Lights Out match with Britt Baker,” Rosa said (per Wrestling Inc). “That’s the one because we changed the game in TV [and] in women’s wrestling with the kind of match that we had.”

She continued, “It was gruesome. There was blood; there was chairs. There was everything. We won match of the year, and we were probably the first ones in probably forever to win that. So I am married by blood with this woman forever because of what we did together.”

Rosa picked up the win over Baker in the match and went on to eventually sign with AEW full-time, where she has had a reign as AEW Women’s World Champion.