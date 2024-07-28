– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW’s Thunder Rosa discussed WWE’s Triple H and Nick Khan meeting with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to discuss WWE bringing WrestleMania to the city in the future. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Thunder Rosa on WWE announcing talks with London for WrestleMania right before All In: “I think it’s very interesting, the timing that this is happening. It’s so interesting…It’s game on. Game is on and they are doing everything business-wise to become a company that is bulletproof and now [they’re] targeting a market AEW is targeting…It’s capitalism 101.”

On how the fans benefit from the competition: “There is money to be made everywhere and you know who the winners are? The fans. They see the money that can be made. At the end of the day, it’s all about money.”

Thunder Rosa was in action on last night’s AEW Collision, defeating Maya World. Of course, AEW is holding All In: London in the city for the second year in a row later next month. The event will be held at Wembley Stadium and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

WWE has not yet announced when and if WrestleMania will be held in the city. WrestleMania 41 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19-29, 2025. It will be broadcast live on Peacock. WWE has not yet announced plans for WrestleMania 42 in 2026, so it’s possible that London could be where WrestleMania is going that year.