– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced Timothy Thatcher vs. Bobby Fish at MLW Summer of the Beasts on August 29 in New York City. The event will be held at Melrose Ballroom. Here’s the full announcement:

Prepare for an unforgettable night of pure pro wrestling as Major League Wrestling brings you “Summer of the Beasts,” featuring a marquee matchup between two of wrestling’s finest: Bobby Fish and Timothy Thatcher.

This bout promises to be a certified Big Apple Grapple. Bobby Fish, renowned for his devastating striking and grappling prowess, demands respect and wants to get into the mix for a title fight. Known for his ornery outspoken attitude, Fish has something to prove when he fights the celebrated grappling wizard Timothy Thatcher.

Thatcher, a masterful catch wrestler, is a respected ring general. His brilliance in submission and mat wrestling has earned him a reputation as one of the most skilled technicians in the sport. However, there’s been speculation that Fish doesn’t respect Thatcher, thinking he is over hyped and an underachiever.

Both athletes are jockeying for position in the MLW rankings, making this match crucial for their futures.

Will Timothy Thatcher’s catch wrestling triumph, or will Bobby Fish’s striking deal a death blow to Thatcher?

