Title Matches, nZo Debut Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA

Next week’s episode of MLW Fusion ALPHA will see two title matches as well as the debut of nZo. MLW has announced the following for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday:

* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Yoshihiro Tajiri vs. Atsuki Aoyagi

* MLW World Tag Team Championship Philly Street Fight: Los Parks vs. 5150

* Alex Hammerstone vs. TBA

* nZo makes MLW debut