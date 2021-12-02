wrestling / News
Title Matches, nZo Debut Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA
December 1, 2021 | Posted by
Next week’s episode of MLW Fusion ALPHA will see two title matches as well as the debut of nZo. MLW has announced the following for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday:
* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Yoshihiro Tajiri vs. Atsuki Aoyagi
* MLW World Tag Team Championship Philly Street Fight: Los Parks vs. 5150
* Alex Hammerstone vs. TBA
* nZo makes MLW debut
5150 has their eyes set on their World tag team title match next week!
#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/8qAZlH1uRO pic.twitter.com/vEx8yImNhR
— MLW (@MLW) December 2, 2021
NEXT WEEK it's the debut of @real1 #MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/8qAZlH1uRO pic.twitter.com/QrUc8EUyYT
— MLW (@MLW) December 2, 2021
