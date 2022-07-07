Title Vacated During WWE NXT UK Tapings, Tournament Begins (SPOILERS)

Inside The Ropes reports that during today’s WWE NXT UK TV tapings, Ilja Dragunov was forced to relinquish the NXT UK Championship due to an injury. While it’s unknown what the exact injury is, he was wearing a walking boot during his announcement. Dragunov held the belt for 318 days after defeating GUNTHER (formerly WALTER) at NXT Takeover 36 last year.

An eight-man tournament began at the tapings, with Tyler Bate, Mark Coffey, Trent Seven and Oliver Carter advancing to the semifinals.