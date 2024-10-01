– Speaking to Us Weekly, WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil was asked about Vince McMahon following the release of the new Netflix docuseries, Mr. McMahon. O’Neil noted that he doesn’t “have any bad words” for his former boss, who resigned from his post as Executive Chairman of the Board of TKO earlier this year.

While appearing at the 2024 HollyRod Foundation DesignCares Gala in Los Angeles, O’Neil said on Vince McMahon, “At the end of the day, what he built cannot be erased. It’s sad that the situation came to what it came to, but I don’t have any bad words for Vince.” he continued, “It’s very interesting to hear different perspectives on things, but at the end of the day, I’ll forever be grateful for what Vince McMahon built, the platform that he built for so many people. He’s human, just like anyone else.”

O’Neil added that he doesn’t condone the things he’s read regarding the allegations made against McMahon. However, he noted ignorance regarding “the insides and outs” of McMahon’s situation, stating, “Do I condone some of the things that I’ve read? No, but I don’t know all the insides and outs of what’s going on and what’s not going on. All I know is that my life was changed because I had an opportunity to become a WWE superstar. So many people’s lives were changed because they had an opportunity to work for that company.”

The former WWE Tag Team Champion also said he and McMahon always maintained “professional” interactions with one another. He stated, “Have we had our differences of opinion on certain things? Absolutely.” O’Neil went on, “But at the end of the day, he essentially helped me change my life. My kids are in college because of the opportunity that I have with WWE. They went to private school. All three of my children are in college on a scholarship doing well. I’ve been able to provide a great life for my family. I’ve been able to provide a great life for the people in the community.”

Titus O’Neil revealed that he watched the new Netflix docuseries, which addresses many various accounts of McMahon’s risque storylines on WWE programming throughout the late ’90s and 2000s. The series even addresses a storyline idea that would’ve had McMahon impregnating his real-life daughter Stephanie in a storyline, which did not move forward. The former WWE Superstar noted that he wasn’t present when many of the incidents depicted in the docuseries take place, having joined the company in 2009. O’Neil stated, “I wasn’t there in the ‘90s, I wasn’t there in the ‘80s. I wasn’t there in the early 2000s. I just know I was there from 2009 to the present. I’m grateful for the people in that locker room.”

The complete docuseries, Mr. McMahon is streaming now on Netflix.