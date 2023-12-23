People in TNA Not Sure Who ‘Big Signing’ Is Set To Be

As previously reported, Scott D’Amore promoted a big TNA signing at Hard to Kill, with the company advertising that ‘Worlds Collide’ at the event.

D’Amore said: “We are right there at the goal line of finalizing one of, I think, one of the biggest signings in TNA.”

Fightful Select reports there has been a misconception with this, as D’Amore wasn’t trying to suggest it was the biggest signing in TNA history, especially considering names that have signed in the past. However he did say that it would be a big signing.

At this time, sources in TNA have said that they do not know who the signing is supposed to be.