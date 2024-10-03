TNA Hall of Fame Reportedly Planning New Inductions This Year

– Fightful Select reports that TNA Wrestling is currently planning to continue its Hall of Fame. TNA (formerly Impact Wrestling) has been adding new members to its own Hall of Fame every year since 2020, and the promotion is reportedly planning with new Hall of Fame inductions later this year.

While it’s unknown who TNA is planning to induct this year, multiple sources reportedly confirmed to Fightful that new inductees are in the works, and options are being discussed. This will mark the return of the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Hall of Fame after Impact Wrestling restored the TNA branding earlier this year.

Current TNA performers, The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy), recently stated to Fightful that they’d be honored if they were to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame this year. Additionally, multiple sources informed Fightful that they’re hopeful that former TNA star AJ Styles will be inducted. However, there is no indication that a Styles induction is in the plans for this year.

TNA’s recent relationships and crossover with WWE NXT does hypothetically open the door for a Styles Hall of Fame induction.