TNA News: Note On Ash By Elegance’s NXT Battleground Appearance, New Executive Producer Getting Praise Backstage

– TNA’s Ash By Elegance made an appearance at NXT Battleground, and a new report notes how it happened. Ash, who was Dana Brooke in WWE, appeared during Jordynne Grace’s match with Roxanne Perez and fought with Tatum Paxley before taken out by Grace. PWInsider reports that Ash’s appearance was not originally planned for the show with Paxley the only person appearing at first. However, an idea to add someone as an original surprise them came in and was said to be a last-minute move.

– The report also notes that executive producer Ariel Shnerer, who was at Battleground along with other TNA executives, is essentially the person who has final say in TNA’s day-to-day operations. Shnerer has received praise from talent for being upfront with them, and according to the report has gained a positive reputation as being “consistent and solid” with one source saying he’s the guy who has “[held] everything together” during the company’s reorganization by Anthem.