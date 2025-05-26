wrestling / News

TNA President Comments on Trick Williams Becoming World Champion

May 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Trick Williams WWE NXT Battleground Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, NXT’s Trick Williams made history by becoming the TNA World Champion last night at NXT Battleground. In a post on Twitter, TNA President Carlos Silva commented on the win.

He wrote: “Congrats Trick. I’ll see you in the TNA office tomorrow.

