TNA President Comments on Trick Williams Becoming World Champion
May 26, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, NXT’s Trick Williams made history by becoming the TNA World Champion last night at NXT Battleground. In a post on Twitter, TNA President Carlos Silva commented on the win.
He wrote: “Congrats Trick. I’ll see you in the TNA office tomorrow.”
— Carlos Silva (@carlossilva) May 26, 2025