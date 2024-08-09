TNA Releases Details On Bound For Glory On-Sale Dates

TNA has revealed the on-sale details for tickets to Bound For Glory this October. The company announced the news on Thursday night after Impact, where the event was officially announced for October 26th in Detroit, Michigan.

The announcement reads:

TNA Bound For Glory Is Coming to Detroit on Saturday, October 26

Breaking news! As revealed on iMPACT, TNA’s showcase pay-per-view event of the year, Bound For Glory, is coming to the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, October 26!

Tickets go on-sale Friday, August 23 at 10am ET on Etix.com.

TNA+ subscribers get early access with a special pre-sale on Thursday, August 22.

Stay tuned for more information.