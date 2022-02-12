wrestling / News

TNT Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

February 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has added a few matches to next week’s AEW Dynamite including a TNT Championship defense. The company announced on tonight’s Rampage that the following matches are official to the show:

* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
* Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty
* Face Of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Wardlow vs. Max Caster

Previously announced for next Wednesday’s show are a No DQ match between Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez, and an Inner Circle match pitting Chris Jericho & Jake Hager against Santana & Ortiz.

