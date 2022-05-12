TNT & TBS GM Brett Weitz Exits Warner Bros. Discovery

A key executive in Warner Bros. Discovery’s hierarchy is exiting the company in TNT & TBS General Manager Brett Weitz. Deadline reports that Weitz, who was also the GM of truTV, is transitioning out of his role in the next 30 days with his final day being his 14th anniversary with the networks.

Weitz was made GM of TNT, TBS, and truTV in August of 2019 and was considered to be a well-liked executive who helped grow TNT and TBS into the top networks in prime time. He is exiting after his position was eliminated during consolidation in the wake of the merger. He was considered to be an ally of AEW, who of course count Warner Bros. Discovery among their network partners.

There’s no word on how or if this might affect AEW’s programming in any way. It was reported last week that AEW is developing an upcoming behind the scenes-style show for TBS.